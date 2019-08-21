ST. PARIS — Barbara Elaine Boitnott, age 79, of St Paris, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Born on March 27, 1940 in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Susie (Neese) Ayres. She married C. Roderick Boitnott on December 26, 1959 and he survives in St. Paris.

Together they raised two sons, Brian (Shannon) Boitnott of Piqua and Rick Boitnott of Murrieta, CA. She was a loving grandmother to Callie (Andrew) Warner of Cable, step grandmother to Roger "Buddy" Smith of Xenia, and Josalynn (Shane) Smith of Englewood, great grandmother to Adalynn, and Raelynn Warner and step great grandmother to Lincoln Smith. Two brothers also survive her, Richard (Diane) Ayres of North Hampton, and Joe (Carolyn Callison) Ayres of St. Paris.

She graduated from Northwestern Schools in 1958. She attended cosmetology school in Springfield and was a beautician for more than 25 years working at SpringMeade and DayView nursing homes.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, euchre, crosswords, knitting, cooking and game shows.

Funeral services will be held in on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield St. St. Paris with Pastor Jeremy Spence of the First Baptist Church presiding. There will be two hours of visitation prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Upper Honey Creek Cemetery, S. Elm Tree Road, St. Paris, OH.

