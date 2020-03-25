Mrs. Barbara Grady, 82, entered into rest on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Richard Grady (Dick), her parents, Forest and Thelma Manson and sister, Naomi (Nonie) Robbins, nephew Scott Robbins, and niece Michelle Robbins-Grewe. She is survived by her daughter, Jodi Hudgins (James), grandchildren Molly Recktenwald (Gary) and Kyle Knab (Liz), and 7 great grandchildren.

Born and raised in Tipp City, Ohio, Mrs. Grady resided in the Augusta, Georgia area for the past 8 years to be near her daughter and grandchildren.

Mrs. Grady worked many years as a librarian and a variety of state jobs from which she retired. Her interests and hobbies included working in her garden and, later in life, traveling with her husband. She also was a very avid reader.

Due to the Corona virus pandemic, memorial services will be held in Tipp City at a later date. She will be dearly missed by her many friends and family members.

Arrangements entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home.

