PIQUA — Barbara J. Shellenberg, 84, of Piqua passed away at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 9, 1934 in Piqua.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret (Scholl) Selsor, father, James Saintnew and step-father, Frederick J. Selsor.

She married David L. Shellenberg September 23, 1977 in Piqua, he preceded her in death August 16, 2016.

Survivors include three daughters, Roxanna (Jack) Curl, Theresa (Steve) Mayberry all of Piqua, Brenda Williams of Marysville; a son, Michael (Wendy) Sherman of Piqua; two step-sons, Craig Shellenberg, David Shellenberg; ten grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; seven step-great grandchildren; one step-great great grandchild; and a brother, Frederick (Cloma) Selsor of St. Paris.

Mrs. Shellenberg was a 1952 graduate of Piqua Central High School.

She retired from Enpo Pump Company and was a wonderful homemaker.

She will be deeply missed by her loving family and many friends.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Krista Geise officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.

