GREENWOOD SPRINGS, Miss. — Barbara Jean Weaver, 74 formerly of Piqua, more recently of Greenwood Springs, Mississippi passed away at 1:20 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Rhonda. She was born April 1, 1945 in Yakima, Washington to the late James Jacob and Maxine Edith (Nauman) Cupp.

Survivors include a daughter, Rhonda (Erik) Bailey of Greenwood Springs, Mississippi; a son, Christopher Evilsizor of Piqua; two grandchildren, Ashley and Max; a sister Sandy (John) Karnehm of Piqua; two brothers, Jerry (Rebecca) Cupp of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Clarence (Janet) Cupp of Eugene, Oregon; her former husband, Randy Evilsizor of Cambridge.

She was preceded in death by her beloved fiancé, William Edwards, former husband, Ed Weaver, and a brother Jim Cupp.

Mrs. Weaver was a 1963 graduate of Graham High School and attended Edison State College and Urbana University.

She worked as a Proof Reader for the Piqua Daily Call Newspaper and later owned and operated Weavers Paint Store in Piqua with her then husband Ed.

She was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #614 and the American Legion Post #184 Auxiliary.

With her engaging personality, she never met a stanger. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and many friends.

