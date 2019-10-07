BELLEFONTAINE — Barbara Ruth (Miller) Fields, 90, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her home.

She was born at home, in Waterloo, Ohio, on March 27, 1929, daughter of the late Clinton and Ella Miller. Barbara had retired from General Motors after 30 years of employment and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, West Milton, Ohio and a member of the Corbin Parkway Church of God, Corbin KY. Surviving is her son, Kevin J. Fields of Bellefontaine and grandson, Brandt A. Fields of Bellefontaine. Also, surviving are her sisters, Wilda (Ernest-deceased) Wininger of Glasgow, KY, Judith (Keith) DeMent, of Canal Winchester, Jeraldine (Michael) Foe, of Johnstown, Brothers, Dennis (Charlotte) Miller, Proctorville, Ronnie (Bertha Mae) Miller, Willow Wood, Teddy (Pat) Miller of New Holland, Brother-in-Law Glenn Thompson, of Broken Arrow, OK, Sister-in-Laws', Clarice Miller, of Hillsboro, Diana Miller, of Columbus as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Kelly Fields (2001), a son, Alan Dean Fields (1949), Brother, Carl Gene, Sister, Faye (Miller) Thompson, Brothers, James Miller and Blaine Miller.

Barbara enjoyed gardening, watching Kentucky Wildcats Basketball, keeping tabs on her grandson when playing high school sports. She also enjoyed keeping her hands busy with crochet, quilting and embroidery. She was able to spend more time in the Bible in recent years as she stayed close to home.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 pm Monday October 7, 2019 at Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home and Crematory 5591 US Route 68 S. West Liberty, Ohio 43357. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until time of service. Burial will be Tuesday 12:00 noon October 8th at the Royal Oak Cemetery 7217 National Rd Brookville, Ohio 45309.