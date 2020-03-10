Barry Beener

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Beener.
Service Information
Bridges Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
160 N. High St.,
Covington, OH
45318
(937)-473-3331
Obituary
Send Flowers

PIQUA — Barry Beener, age 74, of Piqua, formerly of Covington, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Piqua Manor.

He was born May 1, 1945 in Covington to the late Arthur Beener & Beatrice "Babe" (Smith) Beener Palsgrove; a graduate of Covington High School, Class of 1964 where he played basketball; worked at Beener Supermarket for many years; ran a cash & carry business; & was part owner of the bowling alley in Covington.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Barry is survived by 2 brothers, John Beener Sr. of Piqua & Bruce (Toni) Beener of St. Mary's; special friends, Denny Rhoades & Gary & Vicky Tipps; as well as many friends at Piqua Manor.

A Gathering of Friends will be held Saturday 10-12 at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington. Graveside service to follow at Highland Cemetery, Covington with Pastor Michael Yingst officiating.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.