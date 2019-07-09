AKRON — Barry G. Rismiller, 56, formerly of Pleasant Hill, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Altercare of Cuyahoga Falls Center.

He was born in Greenville, Ohio, to Carl Sr. and Joyce (Rex) Rismiller, who preceded him in death.

He will be missed by his brothers, Carl Jr. (Torre) Rismiller of Marysville, Tenn., Al (Dawn) Rismiller of Covington, Ohio, and Darrin Rismiller of Greenville, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Barry enjoyed hunting, fishing and panning for gold.

He will be greatly missed by everyone.

The funeral will be at Adams-Mason Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. July 12 at the funeral home. Burial will be at North Lawn Cemetery.