PIQUA — Belva D. Jones, 82, of Piqua, passed away at 6:55 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Piqua Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born March 5, 1937 in Kentucky to the late Oliver and Opal (Hamilton) Fyffe.

She married Charlie Jones June 2, 1956 in Kentucky, and he survives.

Other survivors include five children, Charles Sherwood of St. Paris, Leanna (Jay) Lowther of Wellington, Carla (Mike) Hatem of Thornville, John (Marianne) Sherwood Jr. of New Lexington, Virginia Sherwood of Columbus; fourteen grandchildren; many great grandchildren; a brother, Elwood (Mary) Fyffe of Fairborn; and a sister, Velma (Eugene) Haney of Mt. Sterling Kentucky.

Mrs. Jones worked for many years passionately caring for others as a Home Health Aide with Upper Valley Medical Center. She was a devout member of Central Baptist Church. She loved playing the guitar, singing, cooking, fishing, gardening and sitting on the front porch with her husband watching the birds. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends.

A service to honor her life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 1, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Nicholas Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Fletcher Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Baptist Church, 115 Staunton St., Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.