Benjamin M. Anderson, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020 at Piqua Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on June 7, 1939 in Miami County to the late Robert G. Anderson and Nora (Cottrell) Anderson. He married Helen Anderson on October 15, 1961 at the First Baptist Church in St. Paris, OH. and she survives.

Ben is also survived by three sons and three daughters-in-law: Dwayne and Lucricia Anderson, Wapakoneta, OH; Leslie and Diana Anderson, Nashville, TN; Thomas and Clara Anderson, Piqua, OH; four brothers and sisters-in-law: David Anderson, Eaton, OH; Don and Janet Anderson, Columbus, OH; Bill and Teresa Anderson, Piqua, OH; Larry and Bonnie Anderson, Elkhart, IN; seven grandchildren: Crystal, Brittany, Jessie, Jamie, Billy Joe, Shane and Geneva and eight great-grandchildren: Alex, Braxton, Lorelai, Riley, Trey, Mila, Leah and Jayden. He was preceded in death by two sisters: Ruth Moher and Faye Seipel; one brother: Robert Anderson.

Ben graduated from Miami East in 1958. He was a member of the Madison Avenue First Church of God. Ben worked as a Machinist at Hobart Corporation for twenty-seven years where he later retired.

Ben was an Avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and an avid Cincinnati Reds and Bengals Fan.

He loved going fishing and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Ben proudly served our country in the United States Army for two years, reserve for two years, and inactive for two years.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday February 22, 2020 Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Scott Stremmel officiating. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on February 22, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Madison Avenue First Church of God 922 Madison Ave Piqua, OH. 45356.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.