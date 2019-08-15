TROY — Bernard David Sharp, age 65, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Kettering Health Troy Hospital.

He was born June 16, 1954 to the late Harvey Sharp & Nancy Marie (Hurley) Swartz in Troy, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents and loving wife Carolyn Ann (Scarlett) Sharp.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving children, Jason (Holly) Sharp of Laura, Matt Sharp of Auburn Hills, MI, and Joe Lowhorn & Ashley of Greenville; 4 grandchildren; siblings Chuck (Cynthia) Sharp of Akron, Patsy (Dick) Daum of Potsdam, Mike (Vanessa) Swartz of West Milton, Andy Swartz (Lori Rader) of Greenville, Bill Swartz of Laura, Julie (Eddie) Phillips of Wiggins, MS, Kenny Swartz of Ken Roth, MI, and Bob Swartz of Laura.

David served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and had worked as a security guard for Securitas. He attended Shepherd's Field Christian Church in Potsdam and loved fishing, watching cowboy and war movies and sports.

Private services will be held at convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses c/o Hale-Sarver. Online memories of David may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com