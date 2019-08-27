LAURA — Bernard L. "Shorty" Penny, age 97, of Laura, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at Stillwater Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

He was born July 18, 1922, in Miami County, Ohio, to his parents Oren & Alma (Shellenbarger) Penny.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Ida P. (Hickman) Penny; brother Robert Penny; sisters Wilma Deeter. He will be missed and remembered by his loving daughters Sandy Bridenbaugh of West Milton and Cindy Penny of Greenville; grandchildren Chris Penny of Vandalia, Debi & Jeff English of Ludlow Falls, Tami & Dwayne Petty of Wisconsin; great grandchildren Alivia English of Pleasant Hill, Brian English of Cincinnati, Ashley Petty of Wisconsin, Josh Petty of Wisconsin; great great grandson Conner Glidewell and Kenslie Maggard.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 31, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. Pastor Harvey Bowman will officiate with interment following at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9-11 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation, 10610 North St. Route 48, Covington, Ohio 45318.

