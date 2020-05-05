SIDNEY — Bernard M. "Bernie" Moser, 73, of Sidney, passed away at 4:34 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born March 4, 1947 in Piqua to the late Orlo and Norma (Fessler) Moser. He married Velma Collins October 8, 1966 in Fletcher and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter, Genora "Ginnie" Moser of Sidney; four grandchildren, Caleb Moser, Caisen Swallow, Colin Swallow, Carson Swallow; one brother, Chuck Moser of Piqua; four nieces; and one nephew. He was preceded in death by one sister, Charlotte Bryant; one niece; and two nephews. Mr. Moser attended Miami East High School. He worked as an inventory control manager for Miami Industries for 27 years before his retirement. He then worked as a semi truck driver for PCM Trucking for nearly 10 years. He was heavily involved with the Piqua Heritage Festival from 1981 to 1991 in their primitive camping section. He loved the outdoors and was a talented musician playing multiple instruments and writing his own music. He was a skilled furniture craftsman and woodworker. He also loved riding his Harley with his friends. A service to honor his life will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Benjamin Moser officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Visitation will be held from 11-1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Home Healthcare 1081 Farrington Rd. Sidney, OH 45365. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 5 to May 6, 2020.