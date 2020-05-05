TROY — Bernice E. Bradley, age 92, of Troy, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Koester Pavilion in Troy. She was born on August 7, 1927 in Troy to the late Peter and Josephine (Cooper) Heck. Bernice is survived by three children: Joseph Bradley and Steve (Susan) Bradley, both of Troy and Carol Sue (Tom) Miller of WV; seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, four sisters and one grandson. Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 5 to May 6, 2020.