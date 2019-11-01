PIQUA — Bertha H. Bryan, 102, of Piqua, passed away at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born October 23, 1917 on the family farm in Wayne Township of Darke County to the late Harry and Mary (Didier) Henry.

She married J. Robert Bryan February 22, 1941 in Piqua, he preceded her in death October 17, 1998.

Survivors include a daughter, Linda (Patrick) Larger of Piqua; two grandchildren, William Larger, Sandra (Ashley) Wilt; and four great grandchildren, Brian Larger, Nolan Wilt, Cameron Wilt, and Owen Wilt. She was preceded in death by a son Robert Bryan and eleven brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Bryan attended Versailles Schools, worked at Murphy's 5 & 10, and the Superior/Atlas Allen-A Company. Additionally, she was a wonderful homemaker who loved to cook, especially pies and cookies. As an accomplished seamstress she made and altered wedding and bridesmaid dresses and many benefited from her gifts of needlepoint.

She was Den Mother, Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, an Election Pole worker, and a member of the Elks Lodge Auxiliary, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Y.W.C.A. of Piqua and a devout member of St. Mary Catholic Church and its Altar Society.

She enjoyed Bowling, Jigsaw and Crossword Puzzles, Bridge, and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Uniquely, she never learned to drive a car or ride a bicycle.

She will be remembered and celebrated for her fully lived, long life as a Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother and friend to many.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p. m. Monday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Broadway, Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.