Betty Arlene Collins "Lou" Kerr (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with..."
    - American Heart Association
  • "Betty--Thank you for the great times our families shared..."
    - DESMOND HOOEY
  • "BETTY Thank you for all of the wonderful times we shared..."
    - Grace HOOEY
Service Information
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH
45373
(937)-339-2602
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

TROY — Betty "Lou" Arlene Collins Kerr, age 83, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1935 in Troy to the late William G. and Mary Victoria (Burkett) Collins.

Betty is survived by children: Sandra Kerr (Chris) Reynolds and Kathleen Kerr Lukens, both of Troy; sister: Grace Hooey, AZ; five grandchildren: Jamie Swafford, Celena Reynolds McGuffie, BJ Reynolds, Jennifer Lukens and Amy Lukens; and five great grandchildren: Gabrielle, Kinlee, Amelia, Nova and Owen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Raymond E. Kerr; brother: Robert "Chet" Collins; sisters: Doris Church Ganger and Betty Rife; and son-in-law: Edwin C. Lukens.

Betty loved gardening and feeding the birds and squirrels. She loved all the people and friends she met working at Meijer and Adco. Betty excelled at being a grandmother and friend to everyone.

Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 02, Troy, OH 45373 or , 1313 West Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45409 or of Ohio SW, 4050 Executive Park Dr, #100, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.