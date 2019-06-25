HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Betty Earman Cole Clark, age 73 of Hendersonville, N.C., passed away June 21, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was born October 23, 1945 in Richmond, Indiana to the late Charles and Mildred Earman. She is survived by her children: Brent (Stacey) Cole and their daughter, Lilly and Tammy (Todd) Garwick and their daughters, Victoria and Julia, along with her husband, David Clark. She is also survived by her step-daughters, Katie (AJ) Metzmaier, Molly (Ed) Limbert, and Karen (Kevin) Long and their children Margo Metzmaier, Isabella and Sam Limbert, and Ethan and Emelia Long and her brother William (Gail) Earman along with many nieces and nephews.

Betty graduated from Eaton High School in 1963 and Manchester College in 1967. She was a teacher in Troy City Schools for 23 years having taught at Forest, Cookson, Kyle, and Hook elementary schools. She will be remembered for a smile that could fill a room and her love for art and caring for others. Family and friends may attend a celebration of life service on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Pancreatic Society.

