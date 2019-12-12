WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Betty Jean Stocksdale Sparks, age 91, formerly of West Milton, Ohio, passed away of natural causes December 9, 2019 at Good Sheppard Hospice Center in Auburndale, FL.

Born on August 29, 1928 in Union City, Ohio, Betty Stocksdale was the youngest of 14 children and after the death of her mother was raised primarily by her oldest sister Theodora.

She graduated from high school and later met Don Sparks from Dayton, Ohio.

They married on February 14, 1948, when she became Mrs. Don Sparks and they settled in West Milton, Ohio.

Betty went on to be the mother of 2, the grandmother of 4 and the great grandmother of 11 children.

She was a wife and homemaker as well as the owner/operator of a beauty shop while living in West Milton and raising her family. She was also a cafeteria cashier at Milton Union High School where she met and served many school students over the years.

In 1984 Betty and Don retired to Central Florida where they quickly established many new friendships while maintaining friendships back in Ohio.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, by all 13 of her brothers and sisters, by a daughter in law, Diana Sparks and in 2017 by her beloved husband of 69 years, Don Sparks.

She is survived by 2 children; daughter Vickie Wagar and husband Ken of Winter Haven, Florida and son C. Russell Sparks of Davenport, Florida. "Gram" Sparks is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Katara Hause and husband Chad of Farmington Hills, MI; Keith Wagar and wife Jennifer of New Palestine, IN; Amanda France of Kissimmee, FL and Samantha Sparks of Ocoee, FL. She was also blessed with 11 great grandchildren.

Betty loved life and her family and friends. She enjoyed playing board games and card games with family and friends right up to the past few weeks. She was a devoted Christian and a faithful and loved member of St. John's United Methodist Church. While she will be deeply missed by all who knew her, she was happy to know she would be home with the Lord.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family with private graveside services later. She will be buried in Riverside Cemetery in West Milton with arrangements by Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.

In lieu of flowers or other memorials the family encourages donations in Betty Sparks name to St John's United Methodist Church for their youth camping program.

Donations can be sent to the church at: 1800 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33884. Online memories of Betty may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.