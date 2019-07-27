COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Betty Preston Proctor (Goodpaster, Abshire), age 76, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019.

She was born March 4, 1943 in Harrodsburg, KY to the late Walter P. and Della B. (Brown) Goodpaster.

Betty grew up in Troy, OH, and gladly made Colorado Springs her home after many years of military relocations.

Betty was an incredibly loving and loyal daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she engraced.

A true patriot, she proudly and honorably dedicated herself to keeping her family happy, warm and secure as the devoted wife of an active duty U. S. Air Force husband (1962-1980), whose assignments included Tyndall AFB (FL), Niagara Falls AFB (NY), Richards-Gebaur AFB (MO), Malmstrom AFB (MT), Minot AFB (ND), Luke AFB (AZ), and finally to Colorado Springs in 1976.

She retired in 2000 after many years in the finance industry.

Always caring for others before herself, Betty's huge heart was fullest when spending time with her children, grandchildren, dogs Lacey and Foxie, and tending to her garden; these were the things that brought Mom the most joy in life.

Betty is survived by her husband, Jerry Proctor; two sons: Mark (Jackie) Abshire of Fort Collins, CO, and Patrick (Lori) Abshire of Peoria, AZ, and daughter Karen (Mark) Arnold of Colleyville, TX; 7 grandchildren; sister Debbie (Terry) Comer of Piqua, OH; and brother Gary (Cheryl) Goodpaster of Boonville, MO.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Tina Davis and Bonnie Goodpaster, both of Tipp City, OH.

Contributions may be made in Betty's honor to Snowball Express (www.snowballexpress.org), serving the children of our fallen military heroes.