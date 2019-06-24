TROY — Beverly J. Abbott age 80 of Troy, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 2, 1938 in Momence, IL to the late George and Lillian (Cote) Hermen.

Beverly is survived by her son Michael Lawrence (Audrey) of Tipp City, daughter Becky Lawrence of Johnson City, TN, grandson Stephen Lawrence, sister Sharon Stamm (Robert) of Farmington, MO and brother Robert Hermen of Chicago, IL.

She was preceded in death by her husband Reverend Dr. Howard Warren Abbott, Sr. on August 23, 2007.

Beverly was a retired clerk for the US Postal Service. She graduated from Momence High School and attended business college at Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC.

A funeral service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Visitation will be from 4:00PM-7:00PM Friday, June 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

