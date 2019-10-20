PIQUA — Billy C. Partin, age 79, of Piqua, passed away at 6:55 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Kettering Health Network Troy Hospital.

He was born June 8, 1940 in Pruden, Kentucky to the late Lafayette "Fate" Partin and Ethel (Roach) Partin.

Billy married Charlotte Clark on June 8, 1996 and she survives. He is also survived by daughters Angela (Steve) Wills of Piqua; Melissa (Dirk) Carver of West Chester; Diana (Tommy) Carver of Piqua; Anita Clark of Piqua; Malena Partin of Texas; one son, Steve (Sherry) Carver of Piqua; one brother and sister-in-law, Ben and Bernice Partin; two sisters, Barbara Reed and Shirley Franks; many nieces and nephews including Wanda Pohl of Piqua; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

Billy was a graduate of Pruden High School in Kentucky and was employed by Emery Worldwide / UPS for 21 years and WalMart for ten years as a maintenance manager.

He was a member of Independent Gospel Church in Riverside, Ohio and a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Moose Lodge.

Visitation will be held at Fisher Cheney Funeral Home in Troy from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 with service following at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Seeley, officiating.

A memorial service at a later date will be at the Independent Gospel Church, 1600 Brandt Pike, Riverside, OH.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.