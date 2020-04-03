NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Billy Joe Grose, 94, of Nashville, TN, formerly of Troy, passed away on April 2, 2020 at Elmcroft of Brentwood.

He was born on August 29, 1925 in Glo, KY to the late Mike and Louise (Standifur) Grose.

He was married to Bertie L. Grose for over 50 years and she preceded him in death on February 12, 2001. His second wife, Zenona Grose, also preceded him in death in 2018.

Billy is survived by children: William Michael (Debbie) Grose of Brentwood, TN, Richard Alan (Kay) Grose of Parkersburg, WV and Barbara Jean (James) Massie of San Antonio, TX; siblings: Eddie Bodenheimer and Betty Ramsey; nine grandchildren: Angie Basham, Leann Chance, Chris Grose, Amber Groves, Brian Grose, Shawn Massie, Billy Grose, Jeff Grose and Ryan Massie; and 19 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wifes, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Zelphia Stacey and Mary Sizemore; and six brothers: Jacob, Mike, James, Urias, Derwood and Lacey Grose.

Billy proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy during WWII. He retired from the Kroger company and worked for the City of Troy at Miami Shores Golf Course for 14 years. Billy was a member and former elder of Mid-County Church of Christ in Troy.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Miami Memorial Park in Covington, OH with full military honors, Ralph Royse officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mid-County Church of Christ, 1580 N. Dorset Road, Troy, OH 45373 or Encompass Health-Hospice of Nashville, 828 Royal Parkway, Suite 113, Nashville, TN 37214.

