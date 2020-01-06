COVINGTON — Billy V. Leistner, 92, Covington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Brookdale of Troy.

He was born April 5, 1927, in Miami County, to the late Phillip and Mamie (Sutherland) Leistner.

Bill married Frances M. (Barker) Leistner on December 24, 1947; she preceded him in death on March 20, 2018.

Bill will be missed and remembered by his three children and their spouses, Dan & Kathie Leistner of Covington, Susan & Bruce Michelson of Johnstown, and Michael & Penny Leistner of New Paris; six grandchildren, Mark (Nichole) Leistner, Michelle (Callen) Vanderhoff, Martin (Kristen) Leistner, Megan (Andrew) Wagner, Mason (Chelsea) Michelson, Coy Leistner and Josh Leistner; six great-grandchildren, Daniel, Owen, & Samuel Leistner, Dawson & Deacon Vanderhoff, and Oliver Leistner; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by grandson Matthew Leistner; great-granddaughter Noelle Leistner; and six siblings.

Bill was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Covington and retired as a truck driver for General Highway.

In his retirement, he worked as the Covington Park Superintendent. Bill was a member of the former Stillwater Grange and Teamsters union.

He enjoyed square dancing, camping, woodworking, and playing sports in his younger days. He built his own home on North Pearl Street from the foundation up, and lived there for 67 years.

Bill will be remembered as a hard-working man who loved and cared for his family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Pastor Jon Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

