TROY — Bonita Kay Pierce, age 60, of Troy, OH passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on January 24, 1960 in Pontiac, MI to John H. Harden of Troy and the late Dorothy Marie (Sloat) Harden.

In addition to her father, Bonita is survived by her husband: Richard P. Pierce Sr.; her children: Richard T. Pierce of Troy; Joshua (Brandy) Pierce, Samuel (Amy) Pierce and Caleb (Tara) Pierce, all of Troy; six grandsons and six granddaughters; one sister: Brenda (Steve) Henry of Kansas City, KS; and her extended family.

In addition to her mother, Bonita was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law: Crystal Joy Pierce; and infant sibling.

Bonita was a member of Courts of Praise in Troy and was a licensed minister with Open Bible Churches. She took seminary classes at Life Christian University in Florida. Bonita loved educating children with Miami County Park District and was a swim instructor at Miami County YMCA in Troy. Most of all, Bonita loved her grandchildren and she had a heart for missions.

Private services will be held on at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Courts of Praise, 410 N. Elm Street, Troy, OH 45373 or McConnell Missionaries. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.

Bonita was a gracious and bountiful person that would want everyone to share in this loss and to experience healing together. Due to what the nation is going through with Coronavirus, we are required to limit the numbers of those attending to a very limited number. It pains us to keep the viewing and funeral to invite only.

We want to express that our love reaches further than the people invited. We love you all.