TROY — Bonnie Kay Brandenburg, aged 61, of Troy, peacefully passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 24, 1958, in Dayton, the daughter of Richard and Annette (Glore) Hoffman.

Bonnie was a 1976 graduate of Fairmont West High School.

Bonnie was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother and grandmother. She was fiercely committed to her family and friends.

She loved supporting her daughter's activities, hosting family get togethers, fishing and boating at Indian Lake, and was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan. Bonnie was a joy to all who knew her and she will be missed beyond words.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents and in-laws Robert and Dorothy Brandenburg.

She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 35 years (December 5th), Robert Brandenburg Jr. of Troy, daughters Robyn (James) Lee of Baltimore MD, Michelle (JT) Hiegel and granddaughter Nevaeh Hiegel of Troy, step-daughter Dana Brandenburg of Huber Heights, brother-in-law Doug Brandenburg of Naalehu HI, sister Amy (James) Leighty of New Carlisle, brother Rick (Kelly) Hoffman of Tipp City, and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on Dec 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at McKendree United Methodist Church 2025 Dayton Brandt Rd Troy, OH.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Tipp City Music Boosters.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.