ENGLEWOOD — Bonnie Layman Lair, Age 81, passed away early on Mother's Day, Sunday May 10, 2020 at her home, an independent living cottage in Grace Brethren Village, Englewood, Ohio. The family is not planning a formal funeral service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In accordance with Bonnie's wishes, her body has been donated to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University for teaching and research. Bonnie was born April 17, 1939 in Tipp City, Ohio, the daughter of Arthur and Treva (Landis) Layman. She attended Bethel High School. Bonnie was united in marriage to Irvin Lair on January 29, 1956. After starting a family, they moved to Troy, Ohio where she worked at Sears, Troy City Schools, and Hobart Corporation until her retirement in 1999. Her faith in God and love for her family filled her life with joy and many blessings. She enjoyed sewing, singing and camping with her family. She was always active in her church community and sang in the choir for many years. Bonnie enjoyed genealogy, loving both the research and connections to history, which led her to chart her family's history back many generations. She was fondly regarded as the family historian. Even when busy with her work, home and family, she had an active, inquisitive mind. She loved to read, enjoyed puzzles and word games, her favorite television shows and once she retired, a nice long nap every afternoon. She was a member of First Light Church in Vandalia, Ohio. She was an active 38-year member of the Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she served in several officer roles over the years, participating in many State and National DAR Conferences. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Treva Layman; and her sister, Carol Denlinger. Bonnie is survived by her beloved husband and companion of 64 years, Irvin Lair, of Englewood, Ohio, daughter, Deb Lair of Dayton, Ohio; sons Rob Lair and wife Cyndi of West, Texas and Mike Lair and wife Rosanne of Kings Mills, Ohio; sister Millie Flora and husband Dave of Cutler, Indiana; brothers-in-law Marvin Lair and Ken Lair and wife Sue; a sister-in-law Margaret (Spence) Austin; cherished grandsons Aaron Lair, Ryan Lair and fiancé Chelsea Bray, Dylan Lair, Cameron Lair and Collin Lair; and many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Light Church in Vandalia, Ohio, or to Daughters of the American Revolution, Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store