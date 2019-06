TROY — Bonnie Strader Archie, 67, of Troy, Ohio, passed away at 10:52 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center after a quick battle with lung cancer.

There will be a gathering in Bonnie's memory held at 914 Fountain Street, Troy, OH on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm.