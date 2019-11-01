PIQUA — Brian D. Gasson Sr., age 60, of Piqua, passed away at 6:29 PM on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Inpatient Unit in Piqua.

He was born on July 3, 1959 in Piqua, to the late John R. Gasson and Sheridan "Sherry" A. (Newlin) Gasson.

Brian is survived by three children, Brian D. II and Tracey Gasson of Piqua, Heather Gasson-Hampton and James Lawson of Piqua, and Travis and Nancy Gasson of Fresno, CA. One sister and brother in law, Rae Jean and Charlie Caldwell of Greenville, OH and three brothers and sisters in law, Rick and Sue Gasson of Piqua, Darrin Gasson of Troy, OH and Curt and Judy Gasson of Mt. Sterling, KY; nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Brian is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Marijah Hood.

Brian proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He worked for Sara Lee, KDMK, and drove a semi for Frontier Express all located in Kentucky. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, carving wood, talking on HAM radio, flight simulation games, traveling, and spending time with his family.

A celebration of Brian's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Bert Arrowood officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH with full military honors presented by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 15120 Collections Drive, Chicago, IL 60693. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.