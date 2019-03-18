PIQUA — Brian W. Phillips, 76, of Piqua, passed away at 7:22 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born April 23, 1942, in Mansfield, to the late Robert and Louisa (Kumm) Phillips. He married Janice A. Nutt June 25, 1966, in Youngstown, and she survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Amy (Donald) Fink of Piqua; a son, Bradley (Kerri) Phillips of Troy; two grandchildren, Brittany (Matt) Besecker and Emily Phillips.

Mr. Phillips was a 1960 graduate of Gallion High School, graduated Bowling Green State University with a B.A. in History and Political Science and earned his Juris Doctorate degree from the Cleveland Marshall Law School. He retired in 2006 from the Trust Department of the Piqua National Bank and Trust Company (5/3 Bank) as a trust officer following many years of dedicated service.

He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. He was very civic-minded, having served on the Piqua chapter of the American Red Cross Board; The United Way; Piqua Arts Council; Piqua Area Jaycees, where he served as president; Miami County Bar Association; and the Piqua Kiwanis Club, where he served as its president and current secretary for decades. He was awarded Kiwanian of the Year in 1995.

With his gift of music, Brian loved being a member of various choruses over the years, particularly the Miami-Shelby Barbershop Group, Melody Men Chorus, and two quartets, Talk of the Town and Notability. He was also distinguished as a Barbershopper of the Year recipient.

He enjoyed playing tennis and featuring his '67 Camaro RS in many shows and parades. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Ronald Green officiating. His family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Foundation International, 110 Seventh Ave. N., Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37203, or the Piqua Community Foundation, P.O. Box 226, Piqua, OH 45356, or to the Kiwanis Club of Piqua, P.O. Box 738, Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.