PIQUA — C. Nelson Watren Jr., 62 of Piqua passed away at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday April 22, 2020 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born November 14, 1957 in Piqua to the late Carl N. and Mary (Stager) Watren Sr.

Survivors include a son, David C. (Jena) Watren of Piqua; two grandchildren, Easton and Emery at home; and a special friend, Linda Lane of Piqua.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Watren.

Mr. Watren was a graduate of Piqua Central High School and retired from Hartzell Propeller following thirty-nine years of hard work and dedication.

He had been a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan.

He will be remembered for his caring and generous spirit, always going out of his way for others. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.

His family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. A private service for the family will be officiated by Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt with burial in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to Friends of Main Street Piqua, P.O. Box 1703, Piqua OH 45356 in memory of Nelson Watren.

