PIQUA — Carl Edward Shannon, age 95, of Piqua, OH, passed at 8:44 PM on Thurs. Aug. 15, 2019 at Brookdale of Piqua Senior Living.

He was born in Sidney, OH on November 7, 1923 to the late Lewis and Harriet (Copeland) Shannon.

On June 29, 1943 in Piqua, OH, he married Gloria M. Boney. She preceded him in death on April 1, 2007.

Carl is also survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Roberta and Richard Rouse, Piqua, OH; one son and daughter-in-law: Richard and Barbara Shannon, Portland, OR; one brother and sister-in-law: Lewis and Ruth Shannon, Franklin, IN; four grandchildren: Kevin (Kristen) Rouse, Kyle (Becca Birckhead) Rouse, Kurt (Tessa) Rouse and Samantha (Christian) Anderson; four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son: Ronald Shannon; two brothers: Frank and George and four sisters: Clara, Grace, Francis and Abby.

Carl attended St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, OH. He was a member of Piqua American Legion Post #184. Carl proudly served as a member of the US Army during WW II. He was in the European Theatre in France and Germany and at the Battle of the Bulge. Carl worked for Lear Aviation for 3 years and then retired from French Oil Milling Co., Piqua, OH in 1986 in Tool and Machine Repair.

Funeral services will be held Thursday August 22, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Family will receive friends Thursday 11:30 am – 1:30 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.