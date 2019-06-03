PIQUA — Carl L. Cline, 86, of Piqua, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born May 27, 1933 in Piqua to the late Raymond and Elsie (Pierce) Cline. He married Catherine E. Monroe November 15, 1953 in Piqua, she preceded him in death September 13, 2011.

Survivors include five sons, Joe (Pat) Cline, Jim (Sheri) Cline, Chuck Cline all of Piqua, William (Kathy) Cline of Anna, Robert (Charlene) Cline of Medway; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers and a great grandchild.

Mr. Cline worked for French Oil Mill Machinery Co., LeRoi Dresser Co., and Creative Extrusion Products. He was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean War. He enjoyed fishing and being with his family.

A graveside funeral service for his family will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Forest Hill Cemetery with Rev. Andy Monnin officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. His family is being served through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.