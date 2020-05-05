HOUSTON – Carl "Spitz" L. Vagedes, age 90, of State Route 47, Houston, Ohio, passed away of natural causes at his residence Monday evening, May 4, 2020. He was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Newport, Ohio, to the late Henry and Frances (Garman) Vagedes. On Sept. 22, 1952, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Newport, Carl married Frances A. (Jones) Vagedes, who survives. One son, Timothy Vagedes, is deceased. Surviving is one daughter, Teresa and Donnie Reck, of Houston; four grandchildren, Becky and Jared Clark, Ginger Reck and Eric Henderson, Jesse and Dani Reck, and Cory and Aly Reck as well as great-grandchildren, Chelsie, Cayson, Jaelynne, Juellynne, Ayden, Paige, Teddy, Addy, Carson, Colton and baby Reck, soon to arrive. For many years, Carl took on the role of foster grandpa with open heart and open arms. Carl was the second youngest of 14 siblings, who are now all deceased. Mr. Vagedes was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He had been engaged in farming all of his working life and was also skilled in construction. He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, the Minster Knights of Columbus, Fort Loramie American Legion, Ohio, Farm Bureau and Newport Sportsman's Club. Spitz was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed wood working, especially craft show projects. Over the years, Spitz had been talented and "competitive" at all sorts of sports including baseball, bowling, pool, shuffle board and horseshoes. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 8, 2020, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church Cemetery with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion. Memorials may be made to Wilson Health Hospice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 5 to May 6, 2020.