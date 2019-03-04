PIQUA — Carl W. Ross, 78, of Piqua, passed away at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his residence. He was born Dec. 4, 1940, in Mercer County, Kentucky to the late William D. and Christine (Hamilton) Ross. He married Janice I. Zolman Nov. 26, 1982, in Piqua; she preceded him in death July 13, 2018.

Survivors include four daughters, Melissa "Lisa" (Keith) Barber of Piqua, Gina (Karl Johnson) Ehler of Columbus, Tina Colby of Alexandria, Virginia, Leigh Anne (Greg) Geyer of Nokomis, Florida; six grandchildren, Kyle and Kasey Barber, Alex Ehler, Nathan Curtner, Allison (David) Mishchuk, Ryan Colby; and a sister, Debi (Randy) Puckett of Piqua.

Mr. Ross attended Piqua City Schools and retired from the B.F. Goodrich Company following 38 years of employment. He had been a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge and the Covington Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards and pool, was an avid fan of NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.

A service to honor his life will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Piqua Community Foundation, P.O. Box 226, Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.