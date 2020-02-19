PIQUA — Carol Ann (Gish) Devers, of Piqua, is now at home with her Lord, Jesus Christ.

Her passing into eternal life at 11:50 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home, marked the end of 78 years of faithful and devoted service to God and her family. She was born June 27, 1941 in Piqua to the late Harold A. and Valla B. (Baugher) Gish.

Carol was a proud and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her oldest daughter Julia A. Wheeler welcomes her to her heavenly home along with her parents and "adopted" parents Wilbur and Charlene Stover.

Surviving family members include her husband, Glenn E. Devers; her daughter Jeanne A. (Brad) Havenar of Fletcher; grandchildren, Martin Wheeler of Fairfield, Matthew Wheeler of Beavercreek, Jennifer (Crue) Boyd of Vandalia, Sarah (Jon) Holmes of Cincinnati, Amanda (Jon) Yant of Piqua, Josh (Mandy) Havenar of Piqua, Kyle (Kaitlyn) Havenar of Troy, Brooke Havenar of Piqua; great grandchildren; Carey, Elizabeth, and Anderson Yant of Piqua, Jack Boyd of Vandalia, Brayden and Trevor Havenar of Piqua. The Rev. Gary (Myra) Wheeler and Kevin and Greg Rahe of Germantown continue to be part of Carol's family. She is also survived by her brother Tom Gish and her nephew Joey Gish of Mason.

Carol was a 1959 graduate of Piqua Central High School and retired in 2007 as the Business Manager for the Piqua Daily Call, Troy Daily News and Sidney Daily News.

She enjoyed sewing and quilting and was a former member of the Dayton Two Steppers Club and Lazy R Campground.

Her greatest love was spending time with her family.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. James Episcopal Church with Rev. Fr. Aaron Gerlach and Rev. Gary Wheeler officiating. Visitation will be from 1-4 p. m. Sunday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. At Carols request, a private burial service will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua, OH 45356, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua, OH 45356 or Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.