TROY — Carol "Mickie" Shafford, age 74, of Troy, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 7:35 a.m. in Troy Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on August 20, 1944 in Troy, Mickie was a daughter of the late Jack and Mary Lou (Farra) Shafford.

She is survived by a sister, Jacquelyn Weldy of Conover, and her children: Theodore Weldy II of Conover, Michael Weldy of Findlay, OH, and a niece, a brother, Donald (Jeri) Shafford of Tampa, FL, and his children: Don Shafford, II of TN, Yvonne Rutherford of GA, and Jack and Jason Smith of Columbus, OH, and many great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers and a brother-in-law. Mickie was a 1963 graduate of Miami East High School and a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Piqua.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3967 Washington Road, Piqua, OH at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There will be one hour of visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Hall. Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio 45326.

