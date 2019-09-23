PIQUA — Caroline E. Schneider, 82, of Piqua, passed away at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born November 16, 1936 in Piqua to the late Robert and Mildred (Newland) Christy.

She married Philip A. Schneider January 16, 1954 in Piqua, a marriage which would span sixty-five years, and he survives.

Other survivors include six children, Philip (Leigh Ann) Schneider of Massillon, Tina (Ritchie) Williams of Piqua, Matt (Dena) Schneider of Piqua, Rita (Martin) Mitchell of Piqua, Mark (Janice) Schneider of Piqua, Kelly (Craig) Huffman of Xenia; sixteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and a brother, Ted (Susan) Christy of Piqua. She was preceded in death by a brother, Butch Christy and a great granddaughter, Toni Nicole.

Mrs. Schneider worked as the Office Manager of Armco Steel for many years and then filled a Clerk position for Fifth Third Bank for several years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, old movies, swimming, dancing, and was a "sun-worshiper". She loved her family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959 or Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.