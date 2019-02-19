HILLSBORO, Ohio — Carolyn J. (Hall) Boyd, 76 years of Hillsboro passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

She was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on April 6, 1942, the daughter of the late Raymond and Ruby (Lockhart) Hall. Besides her parents, she is also preceded by a sister, Peggy Roseberry and three brothers, Everett, William and Randy Hall.

Carolyn attended the Samantha Freewill Baptist Church.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Billy Boyd, whom she married on Aug. 25, 1960; two sons, Tim (Deanna) Boyd of Bellbrook and Donny (Katy) Boyd of Miamisburg; daughter, Karen (Kevin) Kleather of Hillsboro; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Josh) Collins, Cassie (Mark) Jolly, Jonathon Boyd, Emily Boyd, Blake Boyd, Cole Boyd and Triston Kleather; six great-grandchildren, Riley, Dalayna, Paysen, Mckinley, Meredith and Christopher; two brothers, Don Hall of Huber Heights, and Mike Hall of Springfield; sister, Diana Wilder of Troy; and her pet dog Riley.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the Samantha Freewill Baptist Church.

Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the Miami Memorial Park in Covington Ohio.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Thompson Funeral Home.

