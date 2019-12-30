TROY — Carolyn Jane Payton, age 69, of Troy, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home.

She was born June 4, 1950 to James Earl & Georgia Pauline (Edmonds) Moody in Dayton, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her father James Moody.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Joseph F. Payton Jr of 37 years; children Mary Jane Payton of Troy and Joseph F. Payton III of Findlay; mother Georgia Moody of Troy.

Carolyn was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Ludlow Falls.

The family will receive friends from 10 AM-12 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 2500 St. Rt. 48, Ludlow Falls, OH 45339 with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in Old Union Cemetery, Ludlow Falls.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church Missions Fund, PO Box 40, Ludlow Falls, OH 45339.

Memories of Carolyn may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.