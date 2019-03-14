BRADFORD — Carth J "CJ" Jones, age 63, lifetime resident of Bradford, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 as the result of injuries in an automobile accident. He was born September 28, 1955 in Troy to James B Jones (deceased) & Glenna M (Reck) Jones, who survives; a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1975; retired Corrections Officer for Miami County with 15 years of service; he was an avid family man, who enjoyed playing cards, especially poker; a collector extraordinaire; & a loyal friend to many.

Preceded in death by his father; & son-in-law, John A Rostkowski.

Carth is survived by his mother, Glenna Jones of Bradford; loving wife of 38 years, Theresa (Hartzell) Jones; 5 children, James (Jennifer) Jones of Edna, TX, Sharon Rostkowski of Bradford, Shawn Jones of Brock, Julie (Tyler) Neitzelt of Pitsburg & Yvonne (Roger) Ambhul of Switzerland; 8 grandsons, TJ, Adam, Robert, Zack, Blaine, Conner, Austin, Jayden; 8 granddaughters, Katie, Tonee, Ashley, Veronica, Cheyenne, Addison, Amber, Hailey & Baby Jo; 6 great grandchildren, Alannah, Robert Jr, Jayson, Brycen, Sophia & Mary; 6 siblings, Nicki (Dan) Huff of Bradford, Garth (Diane) Jones of Greenville, James (Lisa) Jones of Troy, Curt Jones of Bradford, John (Kay) Jones of Bradford & Wanda (Jay) Roberts of Bradford; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Funeral Service will be held Sunday at 5 pm at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Visitation to be held Sunday 2 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bradford Athletic Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.