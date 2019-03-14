Obituary
Carth J. "CJ" Jones

BRADFORD — Carth J "CJ" Jones, age 63, lifetime resident of Bradford, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 as the result of injuries in an automobile accident. He was born September 28, 1955 in Troy to James B Jones (deceased) & Glenna M (Reck) Jones, who survives; a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1975; retired Corrections Officer for Miami County with 15 years of service; he was an avid family man, who enjoyed playing cards, especially poker; a collector extraordinaire; & a loyal friend to many.

Preceded in death by his father; & son-in-law, John A Rostkowski.

Carth is survived by his mother, Glenna Jones of Bradford; loving wife of 38 years, Theresa (Hartzell) Jones; 5 children, James (Jennifer) Jones of Edna, TX, Sharon Rostkowski of Bradford, Shawn Jones of Brock, Julie (Tyler) Neitzelt of Pitsburg & Yvonne (Roger) Ambhul of Switzerland; 8 grandsons, TJ, Adam, Robert, Zack, Blaine, Conner, Austin, Jayden; 8 granddaughters, Katie, Tonee, Ashley, Veronica, Cheyenne, Addison, Amber, Hailey & Baby Jo; 6 great grandchildren, Alannah, Robert Jr, Jayson, Brycen, Sophia & Mary; 6 siblings, Nicki (Dan) Huff of Bradford, Garth (Diane) Jones of Greenville, James (Lisa) Jones of Troy, Curt Jones of Bradford, John (Kay) Jones of Bradford & Wanda (Jay) Roberts of Bradford; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Funeral Service will be held Sunday at 5 pm at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Visitation to be held Sunday 2 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bradford Athletic Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
