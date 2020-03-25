Catherine Marie Pickering Justice died suddenly on March 24, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Matthew Justice, her sons Kyle Kosicki (Sarah), Kristoph Kosicki (Emilee), her step daughters Hanna Stachmus (Eric), Bailey Williams (Jimmie); her mother Marie Trittschuh, her brother Ronald Pickering (Donette), her sisters Becky Patrick and Rhonda Pickering, her 11 grandchildren, Kylie, Jayce, Grayson, Ellie, Cypress, Harper, Sophia, Isabella, Blair, Briar, and Aiden; as well as her father and mother-in-law Fred and Sharon Justice.

She was preceded in death by her much beloved grandparents Ruth and Harold Pickering, and Glenna Ernst, her adored father Ronald E. Pickering, and her stepfather Paul Trittschuh.

Cathi was born August 4, 1965 in Dayton.

She captured the hearts of everyone the moment she came into this world at 6 pounds even. She had a spirit that was unsurpassed and it showed the most when she was around children. She was happiest when she had her babies to care for and coddle. They were captivated by her love for them and the stories, songs, and fun she gave them.

Cathi was a brilliant student and an avid writer. She could put a story down on paper that would have you laughing or crying before you reached the ending. There was no doubt that she was loved and she loved!

She taught her children many things about life and they learned how to be kind and forgiving through her efforts to care for them. That is most evident in the way they love and care for their children. Cathi, we all will miss you. Rest quietly in God's arms!

