PIQUA — Catherine "Cookie" Roegner, 73, of Piqua, passed away at 5:52 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born February 20, 1947 in Piqua to the late Harold and Nora (Farmer) Livesay.

She married Keith Roegner in Piqua on April 28, 1979, and he survives.

Other survivors include three sons, Michael T. Gephart of Denver, Colorado, Dan (Stacy) Gephart of Piqua, Jeff (Carmen) Gephart of Sidney and a daughter, Duana (Tracy) Roegner of Birmingham, Alabama; a brother Terry (Terri) Livesay and sister Linda Osborne both of Piqua; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mrs. Roegner worked and retired from Upper Valley Medical Center holding various positions, and was really enjoying her time in retirement.

Cookie was crafty and enjoyed making wreaths and various things with her craft club friends.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and she will surely be missed by all.

A special time to honor her life will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Dayton 2555 S. Dixie Drive, Suite 112 Dayton Ohio 45409.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.