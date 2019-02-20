TOLEDO — Charlene L (Offenbacher) Vornbrock, 92, of Toledo, formerly of Piqua OH, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. She was born in Uhrichsville, OH, on Jan. 31, 1927, to the late Paul and Mary Offenbacher. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, H. Lee Vornbrock, as well as her stepfather Ray Wooddell, who was 'Dad' to her, and brother Ross Offenbacher.

Charlene was a 1946 graduate of Piqua Central High School. Her most recent and cherished place of employment before retiring was with the former Staley-Zimmerlin Insurance Agency in Piqua.

Charlene loved helping others. After retiring, she volunteered at the Upper Valley Medical Center for many years. She had a fondness for animals, reading, working crossword puzzles, as well as music. She loved her family, as she was one very proud Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma — aka "Nanny."

She will be missed, but we're grateful for all of the warm memories she left behind. We take comfort that she's in heaven now with her loved ones, and her Savior, Jesus.

Charlene is survived by her son, Craig (Beverly) Vornbrock of Toledo OH; her grandchildren Danielle (Jason) Harsh of Sylvania OH, Amanda (Casey) Barefield of Mt. Juliet TN and Jonathan Vornbrock of Charlotte NC; and six great-grandchildren, Glen, Micah, Silas, Veda, Noah and June.

Funeral arrangements can be found at www.walterfuneralhome.com.