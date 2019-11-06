TROY — Charles Allen "Chuck" Kiser, age 68, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

He was born on June 4, 1951 in Piqua to Roger Kiser and the late Josephine (Tamplin) Kiser.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 22 years: Victoria "Vicki" (Bitzow) Kiser; one son: Keith Kiser of TN; one step-son: Jason (Christine Mullennix) Hull of Sidney; two sisters: Loretta Houser of Bradford and Lucinda DeNise of Sidney; and eight grandchildren: Jaseline Hull, Trace Hull, Aiden Hull, Holden Hull, Austin Mullennix, Brianna Mullennix, Cierra Mullennix and Dakota Mullennix.

Chuck was a 1970 graduate of Piqua High School.

He proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy. Chuck was a member of Amvets Post 88 of Troy, American Legion Post 184 of Piqua and Troy Fish and Game. He was an open air miner for Piqua Materials from 1974-2013 when he retired. Chuck enjoyed watching football, basketball and baseball. He loved playing cards, especially Texas Hold 'em, and fishing.

Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, 4809 N. Ravenswood Ave, Suite 326, Chicago, IL 60640.

