Dr. Charles Cecil Smith, age 78, passed away on January 26, 2020, at Grandview Hospital.

He was born December 18, 1941 in Troy, Ohio to Ross Putnam Smith and Minnie Evalyn (Ackerman) Smith, who precede him in death.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 50 years, Loraine Helen (Schuh) Smith, daughter Jill (Andrew) Nesbitt, grandchildren: Noah and Maya, daughter Dr. Wendy (Brent) Gay, grandchildren: Nathan, Dylan and Allie; and son Adam (Stacy) Smith, grandchildren: Connor and Sydney. An avid tennis and golf player and an early advocate of a health-conscious lifestyle,

A Tipp City high school graduate, Dr. Smith graduated from the Ohio State University School of Dentistry in 1967 and served in Vietnam in the US Navy attached to the Third Marine Division from 1967-1968 (recognized as the northernmost dentist in South Vietnam) and served at Quantico Marine base from 1968-1970.

He opened his dental practice in 1970 in a 19-step walk up over the bank in downtown Tipp City. Chuck and Loraine built the Tippecanoe Health Center in 1977 and he was well known for his daily walks back and forth between home and his dental practice. In 1987, he associated with Good Samaritan Hospital and established HealthPark Dentistry and HealthPark Medical to bring quality healthcare to the community he loved.

Known as "Tipp City Smitty" his love of our small town ran deep and he volunteered with the Tipp City Schools, the Tipp City United Way, served as the Board Chairman of the Miami County AAA and was recognized as the Tipp City Citizen of the Year in 2011.

As instructed by his beloved parents, Chuck felt it was his duty to use his skills to serve others and through his practice of dentistry, he found his calling. He achieved Master level in the Academy of General Dentistry (highest honor), hosted the Tipp City Study Club for 30+ years to bring the highest caliber dental experts to train dentists in our region and at its height, cared for more patients in his practice than were residents in the whole of Tipp City.

Chuck and Loraine devoted 50 years to Tipp City through their multi-specialty group dental practice, a true joint venture as Dr. Smith provided clinical care and leadership while Loraine managed the technology and finances. Their daughter, Jill, joined the practice in 1997 and all three worked together for 16 years.

Thanks to his vision, HealthPark Dentistry was recognized by Quality Dayton from 1992 – 2001 for the Malcolm Baldrige approach to organizational excellence in the greater Dayton area and then received awards at the state level from the Ohio Award for Excellence from 2002 – 2008. HealthPark also was the first dental practice in Ohio to achieve accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare which focused on patient safety. For 48 years, he shared his home phone number to the patients of HealthPark and provided 24/7 dental emergency care to the community he loved so dearly.

Visitation 4-8 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Funeral service 10:30 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W Main St, Tipp City, OH 45371.

Donations may be made in loving memory of Dr. Smith to the Miami County Dental Clinic https://columbusfoundation.org/the-giving-store/nonprofit-directory-listing/MiamiCountyDentalClinic/13703 and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.fringsandbayliff.com.