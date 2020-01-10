PIQUa — Charles E. Hahn, Jr., age 78, of Piqua passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in his residence.

Charles was born June 14, 1941 in Piqua, to the late Charles Hahn, SR. and Glenna (Price) Hahn.

He married Linda (Smith) Hahn on April 14, 1960. She survives.

Charles is survived by one son: Charles "Chad" and Stacy Hahn, Minster, OH; three daughters: Glenna Gasson, Piqua, Trudy and James Goubeaux, Minster, OH, Mary Bridges and Fred Schwable, Piqua; ten grandchildren; and ten greatgrandchildren. He is preceded in death by brothers: Richard Hahn, SR., Kenneth Hahn, SR., and Harold Hahn, SR.

He was a member at Mid-County Church of Christ, Troy, OH. He worked for Hobart Brothers in Troy, OH. Charles proudly served his country for six years in The National Guard.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Valekis officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH with full military honors, presented by The Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. The family will receive friends 11 AM – 1 PM on January 13, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway 14th Floor – New York, NY 10004 or Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Drive, Dayton, OH 45458.

