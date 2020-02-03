FLETCHER — Charles E. "Ed" Havenar Sr., 77 of Fletcher passed away at 11:02 a.m. Sunday February 2, 2020 at the Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born November 8, 1942 in St. Mary's to the late Charles V. and Bernetta (Heil) Havenar.

Survivors include a son, Charles E. "Chuck" Havenar II of Fletcher; one daughter, Stephanie Havenar of Fletcher; two grandchildren, Danielle Burton, Ashley Burton; three great grandchildren, Arianna Counts, William Carle, Trever Smith; and two brothers, Richard (Brenda) Havenar of Lockington and Tom (Linda) Havenar of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Havenar; and one sister, Peggy Havenar.

Mr. Havenar was a past member of Bowers Hill Church in Chesapeake, Virginia.

He worked for Piqua Granite, The Piqua Daily Call as a print setter and then Kimberly Clark in the shipping department from which he retired in 1998.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and walking through nature paths.

He was an integral part of the Heritage Festival for many years including in its beginning.

He was active with the Willowbrook Hunt Club and was a past member of the Piqua Fish & Game. He enjoyed black powder shooting and primitive camping.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Harbour officiating. Burial will follow at Beechwood Cemetery, Lockington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Rd. Dayton, OH 45459.

