PIQUA — Charles E. Pitsenbarger, 63, of Piqua, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home. He was born Dec. 19, 1955, in Piqua to Miriam Y. (Coburn) Pitsenbarger of Piqua and the late Herbert J. Pitsenbarger.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sisters, Joyce Pitsenbarger of Piqua, Nancy (Randy) Nash of Whitewater, Indiana, Ann (Roger) Toon of Piqua; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Pitsenbarger attended Piqua City Schools and worked for many years at Pitsenbarger Electric Company with his father. He was a member of the Piqua Christian Church, the Riverside Hawks Model Airplane Club and loved remote controlled cars, fishing and capturing his world through taking pictures. He enjoyed his time living at Wisteria and visiting Loma Farms.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. David Fishback officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riverside of Miami County, 1625 N. Troy-Sidney Rd., Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.