PIQUA — Charles H. Hutton, 91, of Piqua, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 4, peacefully at his home surrounded by family. He was born Aug. 2, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Charles and Flossie Hutton.

He was a Dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, and friend; also a WWII veteran who loved jazz and bluegrass music.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Clara E. Hutton Hall; also five children, Jill Banning of Piqua, Michael (Lori) Hutton of Piqua, Julie (John) DeVere of Tennessee, Terry Hutton of Piqua and Chuck (Vinnie) Hutton of Piqua.

He was the proud grandfather to Lynne Banning, Emily (Mark) Weidner, Josh (Taylor) Hutton, Paul Hutton, Page DeVere and Sharee (Zack) Anderson; great-grandfather to Audrey Banning.

His body was donated to Wright State University School of Medicine. The family will have private services.