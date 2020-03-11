TROY — Charles Maurice Williams, age 74 of Troy, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born August 1, 1945 in Piqua to the late Harold Maurice and Lugenia (Foston) Williams.

Charles is survived by his beloved wife Vivian (Lewis) Williams, who he married July 23, 2006. He is also survived by step children James Byrd, Vernon Byrd, Gregory Byrd and Audra (Doug) Taylor and a host of step grandchildren, including Jenteal West, who was like a daughter to him, and many other loving family members and friends, with special mention of step daughter Robin and her son David.

He was preceded in death by his sister Mildred Taylor.

Charles was a US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War era and he was exceptionally proud of his 20 years of military service. He was a devout member of Zion Baptist Church in Troy where he also served as Deacon. He enjoyed reading, spending time with family, sports, and playing Candy Crush. Charles had previously worked at Pizza Hut and also worked at the commissary at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

A funeral service will be held 11:30AM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Zion Baptist Church, Troy with Pastor Vickie Evans officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00-11:30 at the church prior to the service. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy with Military Honors by the Veteran's Memorial Honor Guard of Troy being conducted at the cemetery chapel. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

