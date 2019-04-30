HERNANDO, Fla. — Charles O. Lutz, 81, of Hernando, Fla. died on April 25, 2019 in Sarasota, Fla. He was born in Troy, Ohio, the son of Waldo and Katherine Lutz. Charles was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired as a program director.

Survivors include three children; Danielle R. Lutz of Sarasota, Fla., David E. Lutz of Navarre, Fla. and Douglas A. Lutz of Pensacola, Fla.

A military honor service will be held at 10:00 am, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL